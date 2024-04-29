Two dogs have been seized by North Cowichan Animal Control after they were deemed dangerous following the death of several farm animals last month.

Animal Control says they were able to obtain a warrant on Apr. 17, and along with RCMP and two North Cowichan bylaw officers, they seized the dogs from a residential property. They are believed to have caused the death of two dozen sheep and one deer in late March.

They add the incident is being taken seriously and all avenues are being explored.

“An investigation is still underway, and the release states officials are considering several of measures including the levying of fines, and other charges, subject to the completion of the investigation and subsequent legal processes,” Animal Control says.

The incident took place on Mar. 29 after the dogs allegedly entered farm property and attacked a flock of sheep, and a pregnant deer.