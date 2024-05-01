The city of Duncan has started work on replacing the slate roof and masonry of City Hall.

Due to the work, the front entrance to City Hall will be closed, and you’re asked to use the side entrance from City Square.

There will also be minor detours around the sidewalks in front of City Hall.

The roof has been a source of persistent issues for the City, including leaks and tiles falling off.

The new roof will be made up of faux slate tiles and is projected to cost just over $675,000.