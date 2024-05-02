As of May 1, the CVRD is implementing Stage 1 water restrictions.

This means, along with other restrictions, that conventional sprinklers can water Lawns, Vegetable Gardens, Fruit Trees and flower gardens for 2 hours per day.

For even addresses, that means Wed and Saturday; for odd addresses, you can water Thursday and Sunday.

New lawns, can be watered 2 hours a day, but will need a Garden Irrigation Permit.

Manager of Utility Operations Todd Etherington says the restriction comes after low winter and spring precipitation levels.

Stage 1 restrictions will apply to the City of Duncan, Municipality of North Cowichan, Cowichan Tribes, Town of Ladysmith, Town of Lake Cowichan, Mill Bay Water District, Cowichan Bay Waterworks, and Diamond Improvement District.

A full list of the restrictions can be found on the CVRD site.