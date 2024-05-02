Members of the North Cowichan RCMP held an event today to help the local food bank restock through their Capsize the Canoe event.

The third annual event was held today at the Duncan Superstore with RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services where they took several food items and monetary donations.

Constable Burt Calvo (Gho’weetz-tsha-luk) says the generous donations received today go back to the community to help those in need.

Calvo says seeing the amount of support to help those in need is inspiring and goes to show what a community can do when they rally together.

“It’s incredible that people have a heart and a love for the people in need,” he says. “It’s great when the community shows compassion for the fellow man.”

He adds this could happen to anyone and recognizing that helps people justify giving.

“That could be any one of us,” Calvo says. “Community support is incredible.”

Events are typically held three times a year, once in the summer, Christmas and Thanksgiving.