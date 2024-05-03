The CMHA Cowichan Valley Branch is looking for some crafty people to take part in their sign night fundraiser.

It’s taking place at the St. John’s Anglican Church on Jubilee Street on May 8th from 6-8:30 pm.

Manager of Community Engagement and Fund Development Jennifer Lazenby says all the funds will go to local youth mental health programs.

“We’re really supporting the mental health of children, typically 6 and up. It’s going to have quite a wide range of support. So the more we can raise for these programs, the better off our community is going to be,” said Lazenby.

She adds that the funds will go towards programs to help kids deal with grief and their youth drop-in center on Festubert Street

Everyone who registers will get the chance to make a sign out of cedar panels with a vinyl quote.

If you’re interested in participating, you can sign up on the CMHA website. The deadline to sign up is Sunday, May 5th.