Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleySchool District 68 hosts a week of events to raise mental health...
NewsCowichan Valley

School District 68 hosts a week of events to raise mental health awareness 

By Justin Baumgardner
Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District office. Supplied by Google Maps.

With the start of Mental Health week, School District 68 is launching several activities they say will get students in the habit of improving their well-being. 

According to the district, the student council and the youth advocacy group have organized a variety of activities from May 6 to 10 to help them find strategies and help those who may be struggling with mental health and increase their coping mechanisms. 

Some of the events include a visit from therapy dogs, puzzles and a reflecting space. 

For a list of events and how to get involved visit the district’s website 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM