With the start of Mental Health week, School District 68 is launching several activities they say will get students in the habit of improving their well-being.

According to the district, the student council and the youth advocacy group have organized a variety of activities from May 6 to 10 to help them find strategies and help those who may be struggling with mental health and increase their coping mechanisms.

Some of the events include a visit from therapy dogs, puzzles and a reflecting space.

For a list of events and how to get involved visit the district’s website.