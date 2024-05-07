Subscribe to Local News
Provincial

Online forestry map invites public input on future projects

By Hussam Elghussein
(Photo by Steven Kamenar, supplied by Unsplash)

You can review and comment on forestry related developments via a new online portal.

The forestry operations map can be used to leave feedback on proposed cutblocks and forestry roads throughout B.C., providing more transparency to communities. The feedback includes roads, harvest areas, and harvesting times.

The province says the map comes after amendments were made to the Forest and Range practices act.

The goal of the amendments is to improve both forest and range planning and practices.

The map includes exact locations of cutblocks and roads, where road construction takes place, and projects from forestry companies.

For where you can find the map, click here.

