Another small earthquake was detected off the West Coast of Vancouver Island early this morning, one week after a similar quake in the same location.

Earthquakes Canada says it was measured at 4.2 magnitude at a depth of five kilometres, about 170 kilometres southwest of Port Alice.

No damage or tsunami is expected.

Last Thursday’s 4.8 magnitude quake was in the same place, the region is where three techtonic plates meet deep underground and is one of the most seismically active locations in North America.