Applications open for French-language service funding in B.C.

By Hussam Elghussein
The B.C. Legislature in Victoria. (Supplied by Pixabay)

Starting this month, you can apply for French-language services funding throughout B.C.

The provincial government says they will provide $250,000 to initiatives that aim to support the Francophone community with French-language services.

Minister of Health and responsible for Francophone Affairs Adrian Dix says the funding is reinforcing their commitment to help the community.

They say to be eligible for the funding, you need to be a non-profit that provides a service to French-speaking residents and be able to deliver that service.

Applications are open until June 11. For where to apply, click here.

