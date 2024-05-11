Negotiators are hoping to avoid a strike this summer at BC ports.

Talks between the BCMEA and International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship and Dock Foreman Local 514 are continuing with the hopes of not putting Canada’s supply chain at risk.

According to the BC Maritime Employers Association proposals have been put forward to pursue a balanced agreement that will benefit the 730 foreperson and their families, while ensuring BC ports remain competitive and affordable.

The BCMEA says they recently made a generous offer to settle the dispute including a significant pay raise which would include monies above and beyond pension entitlements.

“We recently offered a generous monetary proposal of a 19.2 per cent wage increase, which would enhance the media foreperson compensation from $246323 to $293,617 annually,” said vice-president of government and public affairs Rob McKay. “On top of that, the four-year proposal included a $3,243 average signing bonus and a 16 per cent increase to retirement benefits.

“If the agreement were signed today, on average, eligible workers could receive a cumulative lump sum payment in the range of $15,000, inclusive of the signing bonus and retroactive pay.”

The release says the conduct of the union bargaining committee hasn’t been productive which has forced the BCMEA to file a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board yesterday and they [BCMEA] hope it will be resolved.

Both parties are expected to start bargaining again after a 21-day cool off period, but the release says they’ve both at the point where a strike could happen.

The BCMEA says if a strike does occur it could cause serious implications for Canada’s supply chain which has already suffered a loss of $10.7 billion in disrupted and diverted cargo which most of it [cargo] has not been returned to Canadian Ports.