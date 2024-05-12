As of 11:03 a.m. on May 12, 2024; emergency crews have wrapped up and returned the scene to normal

Emergency crews are on scene after Dollar Tree employees reported a smell of gas around this morning.

One employee says the odour was apparent when staff arrived around 8:30 a.m. and that is when they notified the fire department.

“We smelled gas, or propane when we got here,” she says. “We went to work and started getting worried about what would happen, so we called 911.”

According to staff, emergency crews were on the scene shortly after calling 911 and there is no indication as to when they will allowed be back in.

So far one firetruck, ambulance and two police cruisers are on scene. There has been no word to when the store will reopen, or when crews will open the parking lot.