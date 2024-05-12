The BC NDP have announced their candidate for the Cowichan Valley riding and she’s no stranger to public service.

Debra Toporowski, who was acclaimed as the candidate during a visit by premier David Eby yesterday, is currently a North Cowichan councillor, who is also serving with Cowichan Tribes.

Toporowski says this is a new challenge, and one she is ready to jump into with both feet.

“It feels great,” she says. “I am excited to dive right into the work and hit the ground running.”

She feels her background and community involvement will be a great asset to the party, and when addressing the issues around the Cowichan Valley and the province.

“I’m going to use all the tools at hand, and I am a good listener,” Toporowski says. “I like to find solutions to problems with stakeholders in the riding.”

Finding the issues and solving them is at the top of her list, but Toporowski says to solve the issues the government needs to find what happened and create solutions.

“I want to connect everybody and find the gaps then bring them forward,” she says. “People are working in different organizations; one is working on the same solution as another but they’re not talking to each other.

“This is why we need that voice at the provincial level, to bring that voice of the people to say there are solutions.”

Toporowski will be going up against Green Party leader, and current MLA for Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau in the upcoming provincial election.