Most families in BC don’t know what to do if they find a downed or damaged power line, new research shows.

BC Hydro recently conducted a survey, finding that in the event of a downed line, more than three-quarters of parents with children 18 and younger didn’t know that they needed to stay back 10 meters from it and call 911.

A lot of parents believed that they should call BC Hydro about it, with more than 1 in 10 thinking posting on social media is the best strategy.

The survey also found more than half didn’t discuss electrical safety and power line hazards with their kids.

Hydro says damaged equipment can pose risks to the public.

To avoid close calls, they recommend you talk to your kids about safety and hazards, to stay 10 meters away from the downed line, and call 911.