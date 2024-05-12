Island dance duo Funkanometry is in the finale this week for Canada’s Got Talent.

Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush impressed the judges last week so much, they got the green light to perform in the finale on Tuesday. Judge Trish Stratus says they were one of the highlights of the whole season.

This year’s winner will get a million-dollar cash prize, the biggest in Canadian TV history.

The finale airs live Tuesday night, visit the official website for details how to vote for Funkanometry during the show.

Voting will open at 5:10 pm on Tuesday, and will be open for one hour.