The province says returning a piece of land to local First Nations is a cause for celebration and a key reconciliation measure.

Indigenous leaders and the provincial government were in Lake Cowichan this weekend to sign an agreement the province calls a milestone that will enable the return of significant lands in the Cowichan River Valley to two member communities of the Quw’utson Nation.

Lyackson nation chief Richard Thomas says he is thankful to the province for keeping their word, and that returning the land is historical.

“This collaboration is a living expression of our Snu’uy’uth,” he says. “I want to acknowledge minister Rankin and premier Eby for honouring their commitment to the Leeyq’sun Mustimuhw with the signing of this agreement.”

He adds the land will strengthen the community, culture and their economy for today and future generations.

Cowichan Tribes chief Cindy Daniels says she is looking forward to working together with their Lyackson neighbours to make sure both parties receive equal portions of land.

“I recognize the province is working with us to make this possible,” she says. “Cowichan Tribes is pleased to support our Lyackson relatives in accordance with our sunw’uy’ulh and divide these lands in a good and equitable way.

“Together, we’re advancing a collaborative approach to addressing the urgent need for land for our citizens.”

The parcel of land is estimated to be 312-hectares and valued at $8.55 million.