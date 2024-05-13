Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is returning the Vancouver Island, and one rider says he’s thrilled to get behind such a worthy cause.

The tour began in 1997 with one police officer who wanted to make a difference, and since the Canadian Cancer Society says it has grown into a united effort across Canada as well as one of the largest fundraisers for childhood cancer research.

Sun FM midday host Nicholas Arnold says initially he never thought about touring with the ride, but knowing the team’s efforts are supporting research and raising money to help increase survival rates is touching and heartwarming.

“It’s raising money and funds towards fighting against childhood cancer,” Arnold says. “It’s also supporting Camp Goodtimes which is kind of an escape for families who are dealing with childhood cancer.

“When you think about it, there’s really no better cause than that.”

Tour de Rock teams raise money that goes right into fighting cancer, and funding research, and according to the Canadian Cancer Society’s website they’ve raised almost $54 million across Canada.

Arnold, along with North Cowichan RCMP officer Warren Kongus, will be raising funds through their website. Arnold adds support is greatly needed and appreciated no matter what the amount.

“It’s a great cause, and we would really appreciate donations,” he says.

The Canadian Cancer Society is the largest national charitable funder of childhood cancer research in Canada and has invested more than $16.4 million specifically to fund childhood cancer research.