Starting this Friday, most open fires will be prohibited on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

This comes from BC Wildfire Service, saying that the Coastal Fire Centre is prohibiting category 2 and 3 open fires to lower the risk of wildfires and to protect public safety.

They say category 2 fires are any open fires that burn material in one pile not over 2 meters in height and 3 meters in width, while Category 3 fires burn material in 3 or more piles not over the same measurements.

Along with the fires, the ban includes fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels/burn cages, and air curtain burners.

The service adds category 1 campfires aren’t banned, as long as it’s a half-meter high by a half-meter wide or smaller.

The ban will be in place starting at noon on Friday, running until October 31 or until the order is rescinded.