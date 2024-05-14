Menstrual supplies, all-gender washrooms, and more accessible signage will soon be available for BC Ferries customers.

The Ferry-line has announced they have joined United Way BC’s period promise, a campaign that looks to improve access of menstrual products for those in need.

Vice president of public affairs and marketing for BC Ferries Lindsay Mathews says the initiatives are more than just improvements to their service.

“They represent our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment that respects the diverse needs of all our customers,” said Mathews.

Over 300 public and employee single-use washrooms will be converted to all-gender ones on ships and at-shore facilities by the end of the fiscal year. They also say that menstrual products will be available in those washrooms.

They add there will be Braille washroom signs on every vessel as part of a bigger effort of bringing ideal travelling for customers.

Those signs will be implemented by spring next year.