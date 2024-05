Brought to you by Thrifty Foods & 89.7 Sun FM





Thrifty Foods BC Grown Garden Sale is on now, May 23 – 26!

Get your garden growing with super savings!

24L Gardeners Choice Organic Topsoil is only $3.69

when you buy 3 or more. Produced in Nanaimo.

One-gallon Annuals in a variety of colours are $5.99 each. Grown in Victoria.

10 inch mixed hanging baskets in assorted colours $15.99 each. Grown in Victoria.

See even more great deals in store or flyer!

Plus get 500 Scene+ points when you spend $25 or more at

Thrifty Foods Garden Centre before taxes. That’s like $5 towards your groceries!

Fill your garden with BC’s best plants, soils, baskets, and more from Thrifty Foods