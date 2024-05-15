Expect to see more highway patrol members this long weekend.

The Drive to Arrive enforcement blitz aims to lower the number of people hurt or killed by highway collisions by educating the public and increasing enforcement efforts of the BC Highway Patrol.

According to ICBC, an average of 1,800 collisions took place during Victoria Day Long Weekend from 2018 to 2022, with a yearly average of 264 fatal crashes on BC Highways.

BC RCMP says because of warmer weather, more motorcycles pop up on the roadways, and are involved in an average of 2,400 collisions. Most of the crashes are between June and August.

As part of the project, the police say you can expect more highway patrol members looking for high-risk behaviors such as Excessive Speeding, Aggressive/Dangerous Driving, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving.

For this long weekend, they encourage you to drive responsibly, make good decisions, treat others on the road with safety in mind, and be aware of other motorists.