Travellers will save this summer, BC Ferries 

By Justin Baumgardner
BC Ferries is gearing up for the summer and say they’re helping passengers enjoy the season with a slash to their fuel surcharge for travellers.  

The busiest time of year for BC Ferries is between June 1 and Sept. 5 where they’re anticipating around eight million passengers will pass through their ports to board more than 56,000 sailings.  

They say passengers who book starting June 1 will see a reduction of four per cent. President and CEO Nicholas Jimenez adds this is to make sure BC Ferries makes everyone’s summer holiday affordable and stress-free. 

“Whether we’re part of a customer’s daily commute, day-to-day travel needs or vacation plans, summer is the most popular time of year to travel,” he says. “With all hands-on deck, we’re readying our vessels and crew to help make this a smooth, safe and fun travel season.” 

They add to increase service they’re adding a third sailing between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, an additional early morning sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, and more sailings from Horseshoe Bay to the Sunshine Coast. 

