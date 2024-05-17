Effective immediately, boaters are now required to drain watercraft before transport.

BC’s chief veterinarian issued the order this week to prevent the spread of invasive species including zebra mussels. The top vet also hopes it will help prevent whirling disease from spreading any further.

The disease can be fatal to salmon and trout populations. It was first detected in BC in December, in Yoho National Park, and has no treatment.

Invasive mussels can displace native species and are persistent, one litre of water can carry 9,000 larvae.

All boaters are now required to remove drain plugs and drain all water on dry land, including internal compartments such as ballasts and bilges, before visiting another body of water.