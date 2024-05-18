A Nanoose Bay resident says she will be able to fulfill some of her dreams after winning half a million dollars in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Marie Hobenshield says she was completely taken by surprise after she went into Casino Nanaimo to claim her ticket, but when people started gathering around her, she knew something big had happened.

“I thought it was just a five-dollar ticket,” she says. “The attendant told me to look again, then people were hugging me and congratulating me.”

She says the winnings will go to help her grandchildren with university fees and to take her family to Germany, the birthplace of her late husband.

“It was his dream to have the entire family visit there, so I am excited to honour that,” she says.

According to BC Lotto, so far this year players have redeemed more than $17 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $46 million in Lotto 6/49.