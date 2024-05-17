Travel season is starting, and Nanaimo Airport says preparing before you hit the airport will make your travel a lot safer and smoother.

According to a report, approximately 375,000 people passed through the airport last year which they say was the highest since 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Keith Granbois says even though they’re expecting increased passengers for the long weekend, passengers should still make sure they plan to avoid unnecessary delays.

“Ensure you have all your ID and travel documents organized,” he says. “Leave early and allow two hours prior to your flight time.”

He adds making sure people follow Transport Canada’s guidelines on what to pack, and how to pack bags, will make sure passengers’ breeze through security checkpoints and reduce delays for everyone on the flight.