City of Duncan residents will soon get their property tax notices, and the city says payment will be due starting in July.

Tax notices were prepared after mayor and council approved the city’s financial plan and tax rate bylaws, but the city says although taxes are due homeowners can still claim for their homeowner grant from the province.

Property taxes can be paid either through online banking, with a credit card, or with a cheque (at City Hall), and the city says if residents can’t make the full payment, there are options.

“Persons 55 years of age or older, certain persons with disabilities, or families with dependents may qualify for the Property Tax Deferment Program,” they say in a media release.

Monthly payments are also available for those who qualify and can also be used for those who may have missed payments or are behind.

For more information on where, and how, to pay property taxes visit the city’s website.