The province says they’ll be helping businesses who have suffered from vandalism and increased crime, but it will take time to implement.

Several small businesses across the province say they’ve fallen victim to shoplifting, damage, and loss of staff since crime skyrocketed after a public health emergency was declared.

Premier David Eby says he acknowledges the struggles business owners are having, which is why the province has implemented several venues to help businesses repair some of the damage done.

“We’ve also provided direct support through Chambers of Commerce for issues around vandalism, broken glass and that kind of thing.”

According to the BC Chamber of Commerce, they’ve also stepped up to help provide funding for facilities who have fell victim to vandalism with the distribution of $10.5 million which businesses can apply for until 2025.

However, some businesses say they’ve not only had deal with vandalism, but also with pinching pennies when it comes to expenses because of the lack of consumer spending.

Eby says he understands times are still tough, but the government has already put programs in place to help, all they [businesses] have to do is apply.

“There’s lots of challenges for business right now without question,” he says. “This is why we’ve supported them in the budget by helping to remove the employer health tax, which is a tax cut for businesses with a payroll of less than $1 million.

According to the province, BC is expected to see slower economic growth through 2024 because of higher interest rates.