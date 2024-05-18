Doctor Prean Armogam in Port McNeill is no stranger to fighting for what’s right.

He grew up in apartheid-era South Africa, enduring brutality and violence, even watching his friends murdered before his eyes.

He came to Canada after earning his medical degree. He’s been in Port McNeill for the last 20 years, fighting to make sure the small community has top-quality health care.

He calls the community his ‘tribe’ now and is grateful for how he was quickly accepted. He loves Port McNeill, which he says is more than 10 times bigger than the small village where he grew up.

While fighting for more doctors and health care workers, he’s often butted heads with the health authority, as he explains in a short film about his life recently published on YouTube.

Thanks to his efforts, there are more local doctors and staff, but he says people still need to speak up for their rights, and push the health authority to make good on its promises to improve the system.

Armogam was recently nominated for a national award for rural service, he continues to advocate for patients and his fellow doctors in rural communities.

The entire film can be viewed below.