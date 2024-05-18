Subscribe to Local News
National

Haida Nation’s title recognized in historic, national first

By Grant Warkentin
Image from Haida Nation

It’s the first time in Canadian history aboriginal title has been formally recognized.

This week BC passed legislation acknowledging the title of the Haida Nation to their traditional lands.

In a statement, the province says recognizing Aboriginal title will not impact anyone’s private property, local government jurisdiction, bylaws or government lands in Haida Gwaii. Provincial laws will continue to apply.

Leases, permits and approvals to use Crown land will remain in effect, and private property owners will see no change.

Over the next several years, the Council of the Haida Nation and the Province will work together to negotiate how provincial and Haida Nation laws can work together. Local governments, residents and others will have opportunities to have input in the discussions.

