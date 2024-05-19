A documentary film showcasing the world-renowned Cowichan sweater has been nominated for a screen award.

The Cowichan Sweater aired in October on CBC. Now it has been nominated to receive the award for Best Documentary Program during the Canadian Screen Awards set to air May 31.

Mary Galloway, who grew up in Qualicum Beach, was approached by the Victoria Native Friendship Centre to direct the documentary which would tell the story of her quest to knit a sweater in the same design as her grandfather’s.

Galloway says in the film’s trailer that while she never knew her grandfather, she hopes to connect with her past by honouring him with a knitted sweater.

“I never really got the chance to know him,” she says. “Hopefully while I go on this journey to get a sweater recreated in his honour for me, it will bring me closer to him.”

According to Galloway, the film is scripted to feature the sweater in the 44-minute documentary which has been considered a national symbol since 2011.

Cowichan sweaters have been gifted to several world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II and worn by prime ministers from Diefenbaker to Trudeau.