A Vancouver Islander will represent Canada for this year’s Paralympic Games.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee says 20 Para swimmers have been selected for the Canadian Paralympic Team, with six of the members being medalists.

They include Aurélie Rivard, winner of two gold medals in the 2020 Paralympics, Rio 2016 gold medalist Katarina Roxon, and 2020 gold and silver medalist Danielle Dorris.

Island resident Nicholas Bennett was selected after setting a world record in the men’s 400 metre-medley on Friday’s Paralympic Trials, making him one of only three BCers on the team.

The committee adds that not only was Bennett part of the swimming team for the 2020 Paralympics, he also brought home two gold medals during the World Para Swimming Championships last year.

With a mix of new and experienced swimmers part of the team, Co-chef de mission Josh Vander Vies says it is an exciting moment.

“Para swimming is always such a premier sport at the Games, and I am certain there will be so many moments to celebrate for Canada’s Para swimmers in Paris, from podiums to thrilling finishes to personal bests,” said Vander Vies.

“We wish each of them the best of luck with their final preparations for the Games, and we will be there to support them all the way to Paris.”

The games are set in Paris, running from August 28 to September 8. The swimming will run from August 29 to September 7.