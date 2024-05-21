For the first time in the history of the BCHL a player has been granted expectational status and early eligibility to play in the league.

Eli McKamey is from Cowichan Bay and has committed to play for the Penticton Vees for the 2024-25 season, he’s also a highly regarded prospect for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Without early eligibility he wouldn’t have been able to play until the 2025-26 season.

McKamey is the first in the league to receive the status after the BCHL Board of Governors voted in favour of adding it in January.

“I believe playing for the Penticton Vees is a great opportunity for development as a player and as a person,” said McKamey.

McKamey has played the past three seasons for Shawnigan Lake School in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and mostly recently played for the U18 team racking up 48 points in 28 games.

“Eli not only possesses an elite skillset to transition to the league, but has the intangibles off the ice that will allow him to excel as an exceptional student athlete in college hockey and beyond.” said league Commissioner Steve Cocker.