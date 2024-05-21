The extended family of the orca calf stuck in a lagoon earlier this year have been spotted off the coast of Vancouver Island.

In a social media post, Executive Director/CEO of Bay Cetology Jared Towers says he spotted the pod swimming out of Pearse Pass and 100 metres past his doorstep on Alert Bay.

Towers says they are the calf’s great grandmother’s pod.

“Although she wasn’t with them, the good news is she hasn’t been seen since May 10th (as far as I’m aware) which means she is probably on the move,” said Towers.

“It is known from previous cases that lost or orphaned killer whale calves can re-integrate into the population and go on to live healthy normal lives, but finding a group willing and able to make an adoption can take time and is not guaranteed.

This sighting comes after the calf, known as Brave Little Hunter, was trapped in a lagoon near Zeballos from March to April after its mom died.

The calf swam free in late-April.