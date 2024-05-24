The Cowichan Tribes chief says a new $1.5 billion hospital will go a long way to promoting community and individual health.

Members of various levels of government gathered in Duncan at the site for the new Cowichan District Hospital this week. The province says it will bring an increase in beds, increased CT scanning capacity, as well as additional surgical rooms and trauma bays.

Cindy Daniels says maintaining mental, and physical health is fundamental and this new hospital will go a long way to helping everyone across the region.

“Both the Cowichan Tribes, and the broader community are growing,” she says. “The need for this new facility is immense and will benefit each and every one of us.”

- Advertisement -

Daniels says this construction is a milestone in the community, one of many to come.

“The installation of this is a wonderful way to commemorate each person’s contribution to this new healthcare infrastructure,” she says. “I look forward to celebrating more construction milestones and contributions.”

The new hospital will be three times larger than the current facility and will have culturally safe spaces to accommodate traditional healing, cultural practices, traditional foods, a gathering space and an Indigenous health department.

Funding for the new facility has been provided by the province through Island Health, Cowichan Valley Regional Hospital District and Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

- Advertisement -

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026 and open to patients in 2027.