RCMP say they’ve confirmed two people who were involved in a plane crash on the west side of Howe Sound have died.

Squamish RCMP were on the scene on May 25 where they discovered a downed plane and say once they were on the scene they were able to confirm the two passengers died.

Police say they aren’t releasing further details but are working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroner’s Service to figure out what happened, but they’re thanking everyone who helped with the search and rescue.