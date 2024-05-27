Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce says after an 11-year absence they’re looking to recognize organizations in the community.

The Spirit of Ladysmith Business Awards are scheduled to be presented live in October and the Chamber says nominations are now open.

According to a social media post, voting will take place from Aug. 12 until Sept. 16 with judging to commence from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.

The chamber says the top three finalists from 10 categories will be announced on Oct. 4 with a celebration on Oct. 25.

The awards will recognize individuals, businesses and non-profits that have contributed to the Town of Ladysmith’s growth.