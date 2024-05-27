The BC SPCA is asking the public for donations, as their pet food bank program struggles to get food and supplies.

The program aims to provide free and low-cost pet services, food, and supplies to those in need, with support given through delivery, distribution to local SPCA locations, dropping off supplies to remote or indigenous communities, and community food banks.

SPCA Outreach specialist Diane Waters says since January, they have seen a decrease in donations to their centres.

“Everyone understands that the increased cost of living makes it more difficult for people to donate, but unfortunately, this is exactly when the need is greatest for the clients of our pet food banks,” said Waters.

- Advertisement -

Waters says while they put in effort to keep shelves stocked, supplies can be used very quickly, including in emergencies. She also says it would be heartbreaking to not be able to support those in need of the program.

The organization is welcoming donation of unopened pet food, with dry and wet cat food and cat litter being the most needed.

For where to donate, click here.