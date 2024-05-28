Preparations for this year’s Tour De Rock ride are well underway with riders being named earlier this month.

The ride to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services will see 16 riders travel 1,200 kilometers in two weeks.

Kyla Hugli was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at 12 and participated as a junior rider in the Tour de Rock. Now cancer-free, she reflects on the emotional impact of the event.

“Everybody comes together and wants to help, you know, all these kids that are sick with cancer and knowing you have extra support. It’s just incredible.”

- Advertisement -

Some of the funds raised from the Tour will go towards supporting Camp Good Times, a summer camp for kids with cancer, and Hugli was able to attend while she was sick.

“I only went to Camp Good times for one year just because it was hard for me to go over to the mainland, it was still an amazing experience.”

Hugli said spending time with the team helped her not feel judged, “But for me, like the Tour De Rock was kind of like my Camp Good Times. Everyone understood me on a different level. Everyone was so accepting, and I wasn’t looked at differently.”

Hugli is still involved with the Tour fundraising, speaking at the team announcement and sharing her story.

- Advertisement -

“These riders, they’re basically our heroes. I always think I can never do what you’re doing, riding from one end of the island to the other.”

Donations for the Tour De Rock are open now and you can visit the Canadian Cancer Society for more information.