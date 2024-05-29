The Province launched its new online Building Permit Hub, and they say it will help streamline and standardize the permitting process.

Premier David Eby says the new hub will save local governments and First Nations money and speed up construction of homes.

Builders will now submit their applications to the hub and the system will automatically check that it’s in compliance with the BC building code.

“Slow and arduous approval processes are one of the biggest issues slowing down the rate of homebuilding in B.C.” said Neil Moody, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of BC.

The Hub will be updated through the summer to include more features like applications for secondary suites and accessory dwelling units. Eventually it will roll out to all communities across the province.

Six communities on the Island are piloting the Permit Hub, including Campbell River, Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley Regional District.