The annual allowable cut has been reduced for a section of South Island forest that’s been ground zero for anti-logging protests.

Tree Farm Licence 46 covers the Fairy Creek Watershed and Walbran Valley. Both have have been lightning rods in recent years for protests against logging that could affect old-growth trees.

This week the chief forester ordered a reduction in the region’s annual allowable cut by 5.5%, nearly 20,000 cubic metres, more than 500 truckloads.

The province says the reduction is to support old-growth forests, account for wildlife habitat retention, visual quality and First Nations cultural heritage resources and practices, while allowing for sustainable harvest levels.

The licence is held by Teal Jones, which filed for creditor protection in BC court last month.