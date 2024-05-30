WestJet pilots serving smaller communities have voted in favour of striking, issuing 72-hour strike notice yesterday.

Pilots for WestJet Encore, which operates Dash-8 prop planes in smaller airports including Nanaimo, have been negotiating for a better agreement for eight months. Captain Carin Kenny, chair of the pilot union’s executive, says the issue isn’t about compensation but about long-term retention and recruitment of pilots who want a career in the WestJet Group.

The pilots are represented by the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA). WestJet pilots in the union who don’t fly with Encore say they are standing in solidarity with the pilots in strike position.

Last year pilots reported being overworked because of a shortage of new pilots. They say pay seniority bidding will help encourage pilots to stay with the company, advance to senior positions, and help recruit new pilots.

The union will be in strike position on Saturday at 4 pm.