Brought to you by Adam’s Tarp & Tool & 89.7 Sun FM

One Daily Prize will be awarded between June 10th-13th

Listen Live for your Cue to win!

The daily prize is a Dewalt Industrial Stereo from Adam’s Tarp and Tool

One Grand Prize winner will walk away with an awesome prize pack below from our fantastic sponsors!

Adam’s Tarp and Tool – Dewalt Industrial Stereo

Roger’s Home Furniture – Reclining Chair

Lifetimer Boats – $100 Prize

Russell Farm Market – $100 Prize

The Tee Box – Cowichan Valley Golf Simulators – 4 x One Hour Passes

Dairy Queen – Father’s Day Cake

Sun FM – 89.7 Sun FM Swag

Red Arrow Brewing – $25.00 prize