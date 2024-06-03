Subscribe to Local News
Stereotypical Dad Father’s Day Contest

Brought to you by Adam’s Tarp & Tool & 89.7 Sun FM

One Daily Prize will be awarded between June 10th-13th
The daily prize is a Dewalt Industrial Stereo from Adam’s Tarp and Tool

One Grand Prize winner will walk away with an awesome prize pack below from our fantastic sponsors!

Adam’s Tarp and Tool – Dewalt Industrial Stereo
Roger’s Home Furniture – Reclining Chair
Lifetimer Boats – $100 Prize
Russell Farm Market – $100 Prize
The Tee Box – Cowichan Valley Golf Simulators – 4 x One Hour Passes
Dairy Queen – Father’s Day Cake
Sun FM – 89.7 Sun FM Swag
Red Arrow Brewing – $25.00 prize 

CONTEST : Stereotypical Dad 2024

