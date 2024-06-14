Hey Cowichan, pack your truck, grab your friends and get ready for a great weekend of live music and entertainment, featuring country superstar Keith Urban!

Enter for your chance to win 1 of 4 fabulous Prize Packages to attend Sunfest Country Music Festival 2024 this August 1st – 4th, at Laketown Ranch!

Each Prize Package includes;

2 Weekend General Admission Passes.

2 Weekend Zip Line Passes

and $100 Merch Package!

Check out our 2024 Lineup of amazing artists and our 2023 Recap video!

The 4x lucky winners will be announced live on The Sunrise Show with Jason Hatton on Friday July 12th!

Don’t want to miss out on the fun weekend, get your tickets today!

Offer ends July 11th, 2024.



