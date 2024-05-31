Nanaimo International Jazz Festival Association says the closure of VIU’s music program is going to seriously hinder local talent in the future.

According to the NIJFA the program has been the cornerstone for nurturing talent across Vancouver Island by providing talented musicians to the jazz scene in Nanaimo and beyond.

The association says the Board of Governors decision has shut out providing up and coming artists and venue to explore their creativity and channel their talent among other things.

“The closure of this esteemed program is a significant loss to the cultural fabric of Vancouver Island,” they say in a media release. “Music and arts education are essential components of a well-rounded educational experience and are crucial for the development of creative, critical thinking, and community-minded individuals.

“The decision to discontinue this program will have far-reaching impacts on students, faculty, and the broader community.”

The association says they’re asking the university, along with community members and businesses, to reconsider their decision and alternative solutions that would allow the program to continue to promote a future where arts and music can thrive.

The program was voted to be shut down last week because the university is dealing with a large deficit, and repairs to the structure are expected to cost $4 million.

The music program has been running since 1969.