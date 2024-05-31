A new bylaw is being considered by the CVRD to ensure facilities across the region remain safe and respectful so everyone can enjoy them.

According to the district, the new Respectful Spaces bylaw will prevent harassment, bullying, intimidation, violence and discrimination and will also help to prohibit and regulate inappropriate behaviors.

The CVRD says several recent incidents have posed a challenge for the district at various locations including recreational facilities, Bings Creek Solid Waste Management Centre and the Ingram Street Head Office, as well as several municipalities.

“Many communities across the country are dealing with similar social issues in public spaces,” the district says. “The Municipality of North Cowichan and the Town of Ladysmith are two jurisdictions within the CVRD that currently have two policies or bylaws to address them.”

- Advertisement -

Board chair Aaron Stone says accountability is fundamental to ensuring public safety and keeping people respectable in public spaces, but it’s also imperative to address concerns of the public as well.

“It’s imperative we take a formal approach to addressing some of the recent incidents in our public spaces and provide necessary mechanisms to better resolve future instances of inappropriate behaviour,” he says. “Before adopting this bylaw, we want to ensure residents have input, and an opportunity to shape it.”

A survey is now available through the Plan Your Cowichan website and the district says it will be open until Jun. 30. for residents to provide input.