With a provincial election only four months away, and the BC Conservatives climbing in the polls premier David Eby says he has no intention of changing his strategy.

According to an Angus Reid Institute poll the NDP is currently in the lead with a 41 per cent voter rate, followed by the BC Conservative Party at 30 per cent and in third the BC United with a 19 per cent voter approval rate.

Eby says the polls, so far, favour the NDP which is allowing them to attract new faces to run and represent ridings that currently don’t have representation.

“This really helps us in recruiting good candidates, and because we’re doing well we attract a wide variety of people,” he says. “We can see our tent is expanding, while the Conservatives and the United party are racing.

“They’re shrinking their base and focusing on really far-out issues, instead of what people are actually concerned about.”

He says although the race hasn’t started, the NDP is going to continue working and not change how the government is operating.

“The only poll that matters is the one on election day,” Eby says. “You will see us focus on, until October, what matters to people and our responsibility to govern the province.”

A sample for the survey by the Angus Reid Institute was taken from May 24-27 and included more than 1,200 voters from across the province.