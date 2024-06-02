BC Highway Patrol not only served thousands of violation tickets, but also removed drivers for impaired driving over the May long weekend.

In a release, BC RCMP say that highway patrol officers were part of the Drive to Arrive campaign over the weekend, aiming to lower the number of people killed or hurt by highway collisions using education and enforcement.

During the campaign, officers served over 2,830 violation tickets to drivers including speeders, street racers, and prohibited drivers. Speeders were charged and given fines between $368 and $483, and had their vehicles impounded.

Police say speeding incidents include a Ferrari going 143 kilometers per hour in an 80-kilometer zone, a Chrysler 300 going 128 kilometers in a 60-kilometer zone, two Teslas going 160 and 165 kilometers in a 90-kilometer zone, a Ford F150 driving 110 kilometers in a 60-kilometer zone, and a Dodge Charger going 208 kilometers per hour, 108 more than the speed limit.

Media Relations officer for the patrol Corporal Melissa Jongema says they thank the public for reporting these incidents.

“We would like to encourage the public to report high-risk driving to police immediately, so we can continue to work together to reduce the number of serious collisions on our highways,” says Jongema.

“Drivers should expect enhanced enforcement operations throughout the summer season as we continue to focus on high-risk and impaired drivers.”

RCMP adds 82 drivers were removed from the highways for being impaired, where during an investigation into one impaired driver, they pulled over another one for being impaired.

Both drivers got roadside driving prohibitions and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.