It’s the annual spring fawning season, and the province is encouraging you to give deer a lot of space.

During the season, which runs from mid-May to the end of June, a doe will often leave her fawns for hours while feeding, returning to nurse them. While they look orphaned and helpless, this is done to avoid predators.

With deer populations growing in urban areas, they ask you to leave an area if you see a fawn as a doe might be nearby.

You should also not feed them, as socialized deer are more likely to get in conflicts with dogs and are at risk of being hit by vehicles.

Along with giving them space, they add if you find an aggressive deer that won’t leave you alone, leave the area and call conservation, or stay behind a tree if possible.

If you see a fawn and believe they are orphaned, report it to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.