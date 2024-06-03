Subscribe to Local News
Provincial

Province introduces new rules to protect cyclists, vulnerable road users

By Eric Richards
(Supplied by Unsplash)

Starting today, new rules require drivers to keep at least one metre away when passing vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.

If a driver is travelling over 51 kilometres an hour they are required to say 1.5 metres away.

If you’re passing someone in a cycling lane or on a sidewalk you must stay at least half a metre away.

Police can fine you $109 and three penalty points for failing to take proper precautions with vulnerable road users, $398 for failing to maintain prescribed minimum passing distances.

The maximum for the fines is $2000 and six months of imprisonment.

