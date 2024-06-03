Starting today, new rules require drivers to keep at least one metre away when passing vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.

If a driver is travelling over 51 kilometres an hour they are required to say 1.5 metres away.

If you’re passing someone in a cycling lane or on a sidewalk you must stay at least half a metre away.

Police can fine you $109 and three penalty points for failing to take proper precautions with vulnerable road users, $398 for failing to maintain prescribed minimum passing distances.

The maximum for the fines is $2000 and six months of imprisonment.