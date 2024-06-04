Students could soon have access to new and accessible playgrounds, thanks to funding from the province.

In a release, the provincial government has announced they will be funding for 26 playgrounds in 26 school districts, with each playground getting $195,000 each.

The goal of this project is to give more spaces for children to do some physical activity and teach them social and life skills such as sharing and conflict resolution.

Minister of Education and childcare Rachna Singh says playgrounds enhance kids’ well-being.

- Advertisement -

“These are spaces where children can truly be themselves, where they express their joy, and learn valuable social skills,” said Singh.

They say the playgrounds will be accessible to kids of all abilities once they are made.

As part of the funding three schools on Vancouver Island will be getting playgrounds. Those schools are Valley View Elementary in Courtenay, Cortes Island school on Cortes Island, and Mountain View Elementary in Nanaimo.