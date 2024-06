A power outage is affecting the Downtown Duncan area.

Power has been out since 11:11 a.m. on June 4, 2024, and crews have been assigned to address the issue as of 11:22 a.m.

749 customers are currently being affected, and the cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.: Crews on site, power expected back on at 1 p.m.

UPDATE 1 p.m.: Power restored, wind storm cause of knockout